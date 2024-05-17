Summary TikTok is gradually increasing video length limits to 60 minutes, responding to user demand and pushing the envelope in content creation.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, aims to diversify content offerings by allowing longer videos, challenging YouTube's dominance.

The platform's evolution from 15-second clips to now potentially 60-minute uploads signifies a shift into more direct competition with YouTube.

TikTok started out as the go-to for quick, 15-second clips but has been gradually increasing its video length limits due to user demand. Initially extending video lengths to one minute, the platform didn’t stop there—it later allowed videos up to three minutes, then expanded to 10 minutes. Earlier this year, TikTok began experimenting with 30-minute uploads. Recently, the platform seems to be pushing the envelope even further. Social media expert Matt Navarra says that TikTok is now letting some users test out uploading videos as long as 60 minutes.

Currently, TikTok users can upload videos up to 10 minutes long or record 60-second videos directly in the app. However, if we go by what Navarra shared in a Threads post, these limits might be increasing soon. TechCrunch got confirmation from TikTok that this new update is being tested with a select group of users in certain markets. TikTok also mentioned that there are no immediate plans to roll out this feature to a broader audience just yet.

Related Our top 11 TikTok tips and tricks Find success on TikTok and grow your social media presence

If TikTok rolls out the new upload limit widely, it will mark a significant evolution from its original 15-second video cap. This update is part of ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, aiming to diversify the content type it offers as the platform's user growth begins to plateau, at least in the US. Last October, Navarra also discovered another test feature where TikTok allowed some users to extend their maximum video length to 15 minutes, showing a continued trend towards longer content.

TikTok is edging further into YouTube's space

The recent updates from TikTok are steering it into more direct rivalry with YouTube. By testing and potentially expanding its video length limits, TikTok is signaling a push to attract creators typically known for their longer-form content on YouTube.

Traditionally, TikTok was the hub for short videos, whereas YouTube dominated the long-form space, with many creators leveraging both platforms to maximize their reach. However, the landscape has been changing over the last few years. As TikTok starts embracing longer videos, and YouTube introduces shorter formats like Shorts, the distinctions between the two platforms are becoming increasingly blurred.