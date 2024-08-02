Summary The DOJ lawsuit against TikTok accuses the platform of collecting personal information from millions of American children under 13.

TikTok allowed users under 13 to create accounts by bypassing the age restriction with false birthdates until late 2020.

The DOJ is seeking to stop TikTok's invasion of children's privacy, with potential civil penalties and other relief in the lawsuit.

ByteDance, the parent company of the short-form video trend-setting app TikTok, is in hot waters in the US... again.

The US has already been cracking down on the platform and its parent company. Back in April, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest its stake in TikTok, specifically in the US. The bill essentially means that ByteDance must sell the US version of TikTok to another company within nine months (or up to a year, under certain conditions) from the date the bill was signed. Failure to do so would result in the app being removed from app stores, and stopping it from functioning on devices where it's already installed.​​​​​​​

Now, further cracking down on the app and its reported security risks, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against TikTok and ByteDance for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, via The Washington Post. According to the filing, the platform's alleged extensive data collection practices, which affect "millions of American children younger than 13," is what triggered the lawsuit.

It's worth noting that TikTok enforces a minimum age requirement of 13, but the DOJ argues that it can easily be bypassed. "Defendants (TikTok and ByteDance) have allowed children to bypass or evade this “age gate” and collected personal information even from individuals who identify themselves as children," reads the lawsuit, adding that TikTok and ByteDance "have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information from children."

The DOJ says TikTok allowed loopholes for those under 13 to create 13+ accounts

Related TikTok hits back at the US with a lawsuit of its own ByteDance says there's 'no question' the recent act passed by Congress will 'force a shutdown of TikTok'

It offers extra context to the lawsuit by stating that until late 2020, those under the age of 13 could repeatedly attempt to create accounts, all while providing false birthdates to bypass the age restriction. Up until May 2022, the platform allowed users to create TikTok accounts using credentials from other services like Instagram and Google, the former of which did not require new users to disclose their age until December 2019. "As a result, for years millions of American children under 13 have been using TikTok and Defendants have been collecting and retaining children’s personal information," reads the lawsuit.

The DOJ is not joking around with the lawsuit. It clearly states that the lawsuit is intended "to put an end to TikTok’s unlawful massive-scale invasions of children’s privacy... seeking injunctive relief, civil penalties, and other relief."