Summary TikTok has now patched a vulnerability in its app that let attackers gain control of accounts.

It's unclear how this was achieved, but the attackers seemed to focus on high-profile accounts.

CNN was one of the accounts compromised, along with a "very limited" number of other accounts.

TikTok's been nothing short of a phenomenon in the US, with the app creating plenty of trends over the past few years, and even managing to somehow revive songs, breathing new life into a once dead catalog of music. Of course, there's also the dark side of the app, which tends to have an addictive nature, with the app's algorithm constantly feeding just the right amount of dopamine hits to keep you locked in and watching for hours at a time.

Not to mention how the US has been trying to ban the app for a few years now. And if things go badly, the company may even just pull TikTok out of the US entirely. Of course, it'll be interesting to see how that all plays out, but for now, it appears that the brand is in a bit of hot water, as some high-profile accounts were hacked, leading TikTok to fix a vulnerability that allowed attackers to gain access.

Problems for some, but you're most likely safe

The news was first reported by Axios and as of now, we don't really quite know the full scope of the damage here (via Engadget). But it is for certain that the CNN TikTok account was compromised, and that there was also an attempt to access Paris Hilton's account as well. TikTok did share to the BBC that a "very limited" number of accounts were compromised, but it's still unclear what this actually means and just how widespread this problem is at this point.

Furthermore, it's unclear how this problem actually started, with some of the data suggesting that it first took place with a message being clicked, and other sources stating that it was a zero-click attack. Regardless of method, one thing is certain, this is a quick reminder to always stay vigilant when using apps or programs on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, as there could be nefarious things waiting in the wings.

Now, if you're a little worried about your account, chances are, you won't be a target. This attack seems like it was targeting high-profile accounts like the ones that were compromised. TikTok is now working with the accounts that were impacted, in order to restore service. There's a good chance that once things are under control, there's a good chance that there will be more information about this issue. But this is a great reminder that apps and accounts can be compromised, so always take the proper precautions and stay safe.