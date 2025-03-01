TikTok didn't invent doomscrolling, but it popularized it with an addictive design. The algorithm works overtime to learn what kind of content you like, what videos you watch fully, which ones you skip, and how long you linger. Every scroll makes it harder to put down your mobile phone.

Social pressure and competition for user attention have increased since its creation, and Instagram tried to recreate the experience with Reels. The short-form video content is interesting, but it can't compare. If one app had to go, Instagram would be my personal choice. Here are the reasons why.

8 You have space to be your authentic self

Source: Pexels

TikTok's creator, Zhang Yiming, designed the app for people who are jobless, unstable, or looking for a creative outlet. Those were his words, and he succeeded. It's an open space for all ages, and you don't need perfection to share your thoughts or silly dance moves. Even when you don't have ideas, engage with other creators to get inspiration. The comment section is where you'll meet like-minded users.

It's one advantage the app had over Instagram from the start, and both apps have different goals. Instagram began as a photo-sharing platform meant to showcase edited moments. Later, it added more features. The focus on selecting, editing, and presenting your content to fit a specific aesthetic remains, and user moderation is tighter. Meanwhile, TikTok continues to be spontaneous.

7 People see and interact with you more

Source: TikTok

If you are a new creator, TikTok offers a higher chance of blowing up. Its algorithm recommends random content based on its relation to what the viewer likes. That includes fresh content and new faces. On Instagram, your reach is limited to engagement and follower count. Your content is less likely to be seen by a broader audience if not many people follow you already and like your content.

The traffic on TikTok can be misleading. However, it's not uncommon for platforms to show inflated view counts. Your video might display millions of views when it only has a fraction of that. However, a large part of the engagement is still genuine. The algorithm guarantees that content can go viral quickly with consistency.

6 Play any song you want

When you think deeply about it, Instagram's videos are often TikTok videos re-uploaded. Many viral trends, challenges, and popular sounds start in the latter. Users then re-share to reach another audience group. If you try to use the featured sounds, you may not always find them on Instagram.

There's a noticeable gap between both music libraries, and sound options are more limited than TikTok's extensive catalog. Its Commercial Music Library offers over 600,000 tracks that are pre-cleared. Businesses don't need individual licenses because the platform has secured agreements with original rights holders. That is why TikTok works well for branded content.

Related How to download all of your TikTok videos The app is due to face a shutdown in the US starting Sunday — now is the time to do some backing up

Source: Unsplash

TikTok has all kinds of editing tools that allow you to express your creativity all within the app. You have access to basic trimming and splitting for clips, as well as augmented reality effects and transitions. Text overlays, filters, visual effects, transitions, and more are available if you feel professional. Even if you need third-party software, the CapCut video editor is an extension of TikTok.

The ByteDance-owned app integrates with TikTok and makes it simple to switch over. Occasionally, people start layout trends, and it's a useful ally for reproducing your own. Its AI features also help with auto-captioning and generating unique effects.

4 TikTok is kinder to third-party apps

Speaking of CapCut, it's one of the many apps to connect with your TikTok account. The platform advises you to be careful regarding privacy and security reasons. But it's generally allowed to link it with other software as long as it supports the platform. Instagram is more restrictive with Application Programming Interface (API) integrations for those same reasons.

Meta has limited outside party access over the years, which is why you won't find direct connections with many third-party services. In some cases, your account could get banned permanently. It happens mainly when you use boosters to increase followers, likes, and comments on your account.

3 TikTok supports longer videos

Source: TikTok

Instagram's Reels bumped up to three minutes as of January 2025. Before then, you were capped at 90 seconds. If you needed to upload longer videos, you'd have to post a regular video post or use IGTV before it was discontinued. They don't benefit from the same algorithmic push as Reels. On the other hand, TikTok allows you to roll out videos up to 10 minutes long.

Three minutes is usually enough for snappy content. But in 10 minutes, there's a lot you can do. Attention spans are short. But it works to your advantage if you're a good storyteller or skit maker. You'll benefit more from providing a step-by-step tutorial in one take rather than compressing it into a short video and forcing users to watch the next one. There's no telling if they'll come back.

2 Video orientation is attractive

Source: Pexels

When you post on TikTok, the videos take up an edge-to-edge appearance on the screen so that your experience is more immersive. Hardly will you see a horizontal video unless the user actively chooses that format. On Instagram, Reels are a mix of vertical and horizontal content since the platform was built for square orientation content.

Videos don't always fill the screen the way they do on TikTok. You may see wide black spacing on the top and bottom areas. It breaks the immersion as they look cramped and less appealing. TikTok is built around video, while Instagram's Reels had to adapt.

1 Content interaction is flexible

TikTok was called Musical.ly before it was rebranded. Back then, you could mimic an interesting video with the same sound. You could also use Duets and Stitches, which are still available. Duets place your video side-by-side with another, while Stitches allow you to clip and respond to a portion of someone else's content.

Instagram limits your interaction to comments, shares, and remixing Reels, which isn't as fluid. It's also trying actively to copy TikTok and has introduced Sequences. Sequences is a Stitches look-alike that lets you clip a strong visual hook from a trending video and insert the snippet at the beginning of your video before continuing with your original content.

Related How to use auto scroll on TikTok Learn how to scroll freehand with TikTok's auto scroll feature

Watch entertainment come to life

TikTok is incredible at pumping relatable content onto your screen. Despite its strengths, its structure is more appealing to younger audiences, especially Gen Zs. The humor, editing styles, and content tone may be overwhelming for older audiences who prefer mature content.

With the looming ban threat, it may not be around for long in many countries. Plenty of alternatives cater to different tastes, including Instagram Reels. YouTube Shorts is another option if you want to stay within Google's ecosystem. But if you like private and casual entertainment, try Snapchat Spotlight.