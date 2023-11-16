If you love making and watching cool videos, consider using TikTok. It's a great app that lets you express your creativity and have fun with your top-notch camera phone to capture short TikTok clips. The developers release new features frequently to compete with TikTok alternatives. Some features are obvious, like filters and stickers, but some are more subtle, like nudge.

The TikTok auto-scroll feature was released in February 2023, but the TikTok nudge feature has been around since 2022. The nudge feature increases engagement between fans and their favorite content creators while acting as a digital knock to attract your friend's attention during talks. If you're a content creator, you can now get more followers on TikTok.

The ability to nudge your favorite creator isn't available to everyone. TikTok is testing the feature with selected accounts.

What is nudge on TikTok?

It allows you to ask your favorite TikTok content creators to go live to express your support and interest. When you nudge someone, you give them an alert that lets them know their fans want to see them go live. This may encourage them to begin a livestream and communicate with their audience in real time. They can also ignore your nudge.

The nudge feature is comparable to Facebook's poke feature, which also attracts someone's attention or expresses interest by adding a small detail to conversations. Some users believe the nudge feature is more useful and less irritating than the poke feature since it pushes content creators to generate more content and engage with their audience.

How to nudge someone on TikTok

Nudge isn't only for creators. It's a handy tool for starting a conversation with someone on TikTok! If you've been chatting and things have gone quiet, give them a nudge to reignite the conversation. It's like a virtual elbow to say, "Hey, let's keep this chat going!"

Open the TikTok app and navigate to your inbox. Open an existing chat or use the plus icon at the top to start a new chat. Tap the Nudge button that appears above the typing box to knock on their profile.

The nudge feature isn't available to all

TikTok is still testing the nudge feature, so it isn't available to everyone. Go to your settings and look for Nudge Settings to see if you have it. Then, turn the feature on and off as desired.

The nudge feature is cool, but don't go overboard. Using it repeatedly can come off as spammy and might annoy the other person. It's like seasoning in cooking. A little goes a long way!