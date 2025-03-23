Summary After a successful test in Texas, TikTok is now rolling out Amber Alerts nationwide to help find missing kids faster.

With the national rollout, TikTok expects to reach over 170 million users.

If an Amber Alert is issued near you, it’ll pop up in your ‘For You’ feed with the child’s photo and links to NCMEC and 911 for quick action.

TikTok teamed up with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) last August to test out Amber Alerts right in its app, starting in Texas. The goal was to boost awareness and speed up responses when kids go missing. After a successful trial run, TikTok is now rolling out the feature nationwide, making sure these alerts show up directly in users’ feeds where they’ll actually see them.

In a blog post, TikTok said the nationwide expansion aims to tap into its massive US community to help bring missing kids home faster. During the Texas test run, Amber Alerts racked up over 20 million views and led to 2.5 million clicks to the NCMEC website. Now, with the nationwide rollout, TikTok expects to reach more than 170 million people across the country.

If you’ve never heard of Amber Alerts before, they’re emergency notifications that kick in when a child is abducted. You’ve probably seen this alert pop up on your phone, since the feature is built into pretty much every mobile device out there. These alerts can blast through your usual settings, even if your phone is on silent. You'll see key details like the child’s name, age, appearance, and, if available, information on the suspected abductor.

When an Amber Alert goes out, you’ll see a photo of the missing kid right in your ‘For You’ feed, but only if you’re in the area where the child was last seen. The alert comes with two handy links: one takes you straight to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) for more details, and the other lets you call 911 right away if you’ve got information to share. TikTok is also giving NCMEC ad credits to help boost their messages on the platform.

TikTok’s reach and engagement can have a big impact on this effort

TikTok’s massive reach could make a real difference here. Since every second counts when a child goes missing, this initiative has the potential to be hugely impactful.

Previously, TikTok stepped up its parental controls, giving parents more ways to manage their kids' app use. Recently, the platform rolled out a feature that blocks late-night scrolling for teens, using calming music to help them wind down. It’s all part of TikTok’s ongoing push to make the platform safer for its younger crowd.