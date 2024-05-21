Since its debut in 2016, TikTok has dominated the short-form video scene. Competitors like Google's YouTube Shorts and Meta's Instagram Reels have been playing catch-up ever since. TikTok is everywhere, running smoothly on every phone, from entry-level Android phones to iPhones, with everyone trying to gain followers.

TikTok is making a surprising move by launching TikTok Notes, a new photo-sharing app. It's in a soft launch phase in Australia and Canada. There's no word on when TikTok Notes will launch in other countries. The new pop-up social media platform is still in its testing phase, so some features might change. Let's dive into what's happening so far with this tutorial.

What is TikTok Notes?

TikTok Notes shifts the spotlight to photos, moving away from TikTok's usual video-first approach. You can post single or carousel photos, but you can't upload videos.

In a post on X, TikTok revealed it's in the early stages of testing a "dedicated space for photo and text content." It also mentioned, "Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one's day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content."

Photos you share on TikTok also appear on TikTok Notes. "Your existing and future public photo posts will be shown on the app," the message states. "If you prefer not to show your public photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now." It seems like TikTok is gearing up to take on Instagram, which is fitting considering that Instagram rolled out Reels to compete with TikTok in 2020.

However, the screenshots on the Play Store make it look like TikTok is more about practical content, like how-tos and DIY projects. It added taglines and extra space for captions, which hints that SEO (search engine optimization) will be key in TikTok Notes, helping creators get noticed. That may be why it's called TikTok Notes, not TikTok Photos.

How to start using TikTok Notes?

Do you have a TikTok account? You can use it for TikTok Notes. Download the app from Google Play or App Store and log in with your current account or set up a new one. TikTok's privacy settings don't automatically transfer to TikTok Notes, so you must update them manually. If you work for a government agency in Australia or Canada, expect the same bans that apply to TikTok to apply to TikTok Notes on your work device due to its Chinese origins. Let's delve into the functionality and features of TikTok Notes.

Feed structure

TikTok Notes keeps things familiar with a feed divided into two streams: one for the people you follow and another tab that acts like your For You page. The difference is the platform's grid or feed layout. Unlike its competitors, TikTok Notes lets you see multiple posts at once, similar to Pinterest.

At the moment, TikTok Notes doesn't have Stories. But, given that Stories is on the main TikTok app, it might bring that feature to Notes.

Profile structure

Your TikTok Notes profile has your profile picture and all your content, including posts you liked and saved. Unlike Instagram, which removed the feature to see what others liked, TikTok Notes lets you see the posts you and others have liked and saved under your profile section. Plus, you have the option to keep them hidden.

Headlines and captions

TikTok Notes lets you put headlines on your posts above the regular captions, a feature Instagram doesn't have. With TikTok Notes, you can write captions of up to 4,000 characters, almost twice the 2,200 characters Instagram allows.

E-commerce and monetization opportunities

TikTok Notes doesn't have a built-in shopping feature like TikTok Shop, but there are hints that e-commerce might be added down the line. TikTok users can leverage their followers to drive traffic to their Notes posts for affiliate marketing. The focus on useful content, like how-to guides, fits well with this strategy.

Like on Instagram, creators can explore monetization options, such as sponsored posts and brand collaborations, making TikTok Notes a versatile platform for e-commerce opportunities. Additionally, integrating TikTok photo posts and TikTok, pushing brands to post photos more than videos, hints at what's coming.

Should Meta be concerned about TikTok Notes?

Is it time for Meta to start worrying? Not necessarily. TikTok Notes is still in the early days, so it's hard to guess what might happen. We saw how everyone was using Threads, and then it quickly lost its initial hype. Notes could end up experiencing the same kind of decline.