The decision follows a comprehensive review by intelligence agencies raising data vulnerability concerns.

The closure of two offices in Vancouver and Toronto affects around 50 jobs, and TikTok says it will challenge the decision in court.

The Canadian government has officially kicked TikTok out of the country. Well, at least the operational side of the insanely popular social media app that has taken the world by storm in only four years. However, Canadian citizens can still use the app.

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Francois Philippe-Champagne ordered TikTok to shut down both of its Toronto and Vancouver offices (via TechSpot). He cited national security risks associated with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and its close relationship with the Chinese government.

Canadian intelligence concerned about red flags

This decision comes after a comprehensive security review by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Minister Champagne confirmed that the move to shut down TikTok's Canadian offices stems from this review, which raised red flags about data vulnerability. He added that Canadians should use the app with "eyes wide open."

Canada's federal government banned TikTok from government-issued cell phones back in 2023. It said ByteDance could be compelled to share user data with the Chinese government. TikTok maintains that it stores data outside of China and complies with privacy laws. TikTok stated it intends to challenge this latest decision in court, citing local job losses caused by this abrupt order.

TikTok has two offices in Canada, one in Vancouver and one in Toronto. There are roughly 50 employees in both offices. Their main tasks are to build local partnerships and support Canadian creators. TikTok recently went on a hiring spree in Toronto, so the total number of employees this order affects is unknown.

Is this a sign of things to come?

There has been a lot of skepticism surrounding TikTok from governments around the world. The app is completely banned in India, Iran, and Pakistan. US President Donald Trump was considering banning the app in 2020.

Canada's middle-ground approach of shuttering corporate operations without banning personal use could become a model for other countries who struggle with trying to balance security and personal freedoms. It sends a clear signal to ByteDance from federal authorities: TikTok may stay, but we're watching you.