Livestreaming is a wonderful way to maintain the equilibrium of social media popularity, and TikTok LIVE is a good example. While it's fun to interact with your fans individually through DMs, successful content creators may find their audience has grown too vast, making it unviable to single anyone out.

TikTok LIVE allows users of the popular social app to engage with their followers directly, bypassing the pesky symptoms of internet success. The best part, it's simple. TikTok is notably hassle-free when it comes to livestreaming. Read on, and we'll show you exactly what to do with TikTok LIVE on your favorite camera phone.

What exactly is TikTok LIVE?

TikTok hardly needs an introduction. The popular reel and meme-sharing platform popularized the now common feature present in many mainstream social media apps. Notable TikTok creators can access a special mechanic called TikTok LIVE, which allows fans to chat with the stream's host in real time. Viewers are free to address the host directly, comment on the stream in a communal chat, and donate money to the charity the host elected to promote. This feature is an excellent way to get a bit more hands-on with building your brand, casually having a good time with all your followers at once.

Can anyone use TikTok LIVE?

The TikTok LIVE feature is exclusive to creators with at least 1,000 followers who are 16 or older. Users with fewer followers connect via DMs. There's a silver lining, though, younger users and those with fewer than 1,000 followers are free to attend another user's TikTok LIVE stream. While it's a bummer that TikTok LIVE has this restriction, it doesn't exclude anyone from participating in the conversation or joining a community.

How to start a live stream on TikTok

Here's how to create a TikTok LIVE stream and change the settings:

Locate and open the TikTok application on your phone Tap the Create icon at the bottom of the screen. It's a button with a plus sign. Select the LIVE button to open TikTok LIVE. This accesses the settings for your stream, including camera filters, stream titles, social media links, and sponsored charities. Once everything looks right, tap Go LIVE to begin your stream on TikTok LIVE. You may end the stream at any time by tapping the power button in the lower-right corner of the screen. Then, select End Now.

Does TikTok LIVE provide other settings?

Yes, it does. Your TikTok LIVE page features a real-time feed that alerts you when a viewer comments on the stream or donates money. Users can invite particular TikTok users to the stream and elect them as moderators with the same admin privileges as the host. The page also provides options for disabling comments, just in case.

Will my Stream exist on TikTok forever?

No. Once concluded, TikTok stores your stream's footage for 90 days in a downloadable format. This is your chance to acquire the footage for either storage or sharing purposes. This can be handy if you feel attached to specific streams or want to post them on other sites like YouTube. The stream is deleted after 90 days have passed.

Does TikTok LIVE track my viewer stats?

TikTok LIVE keeps track of your stream's progress, recording and cataloging multiple forms of data at once. The Your Live Summary page displays your total viewer amount, number of new followers, total funds donated, and top viewers. Viewing this information is recommended as the extra insight into what your audience wants from your content and how best to accommodate that group.

Link up with your following on TikTok LIVE

TikTok and the concept of reels aren't very social, better suited to solitary enjoyment of content you want to see. TikTok LIVE inserts a social quality that reaches beyond a comments section, linking users with similar interests through a shared following of a TikTok creator from the comfort of an Android tablet.

Cracking how to use TikTok can be vital to your brand, so being in the know about livestreaming is a must. Managing these streams is intuitive and easy to understand, a casual alternative to dedicated livestreaming platforms like Twitch or Discord. So whether you're getting started with your own livestream or itching to get involved with a favorite creator, TikTok LIVE is a piece of cake.