TikTok is a social media platform that's based on sharing short video clips. That may sound like a simple premise, but don't be fooled. TikTok is one of the most influential platforms in the world. It's hard to spend time on the internet without encountering a TikTok video or a related piece of media.

The popularity of TikTok is undeniable. Many aspiring content creators purchase phones with good camera performance, like the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, specifically for the platform. But how did this video-sharing app become popular? And why is there so much controversy around it?

TikTok quickly became the social media app of choice

TikTok can be accessed on a web browser, but the most common way to use it is by downloading the app on a smart device. You can find the app on the App Store and the Google Play Store. Most smart devices are compatible. If you've yet to embrace the platform's addictive short-form videos, check out our TikTok guide to learn how to set up and use the app.

It's not uncommon to see someone endlessly scrolling through TikTok videos when they have some downtime. You'll find silly memes, carefully crafted science communication, and everything in between. Anyone with an account can post videos or engage with content on the app. The result is that a wide variety of communities have formed. As with many social media platforms, the positive and negative impacts of TikTok are widely debated.

How did TikTok become so popular?

Along with Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, TikTok occupies an area of short-form media that's experiencing an explosion of attention. TikTok claims it had over one billion global monthly active users in 2022. That's good for the sixth most popular social media website. How did TikTok achieve such popularity?

Many point to Vine as the pioneer of this space that TikTok dominates. Vine was a similarly structured social media platform that took the online world by storm from 2013 to 2016. When Vine shut down in 2016, it left a void. That's when TikTok (originally named Douyin) was released in the Chinese market by the company ByteDance. It quickly grew in popularity and received an international release for iOS and Android in 2017. Since then, TikTok has continued to grow and gain relevance in pop culture.

TikTok is not new to controversy

TikTok is not without criticism or controversy. It has been banned for periods of time in several countries. Many critics are concerned about the handling of user data and how it interacts with international politics. Other criticisms focus on how the content style influences young and impressionable audiences. There are also concerns about difficulties regulating the spread of misinformation.

Many organizations and governments, including the US, have considered banning TikTok. India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi banned TikTok in June 2020, and a handful of other countries have done so either permanently or temporarily. In late 2022, TikTok was banned on most federally-owned devices in the US, and many states have adopted similar bans. And while former President Donald Trump failed to enact a TikTok ban in 2020, legislators may ban TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, from doing business in the U.S.

A simple premise with massive influence

It's hard to say what the future holds for TikTok and the controversy that comes with it. The only thing that's certain is that this short-form video-sharing app is influential. TikTok is relevant for content creation, global politics, pop culture, and more. If you have an account and the corporate baggage is too much for you, delete your TikTok account.