TikTok houses entertaining content that can quickly fill up the storage on your Android phone or tablet. Like most apps, it stores caches containing videos you recently watched and thumbnails. Since the data is on your device, the app loads quicker and uses less mobile data when you revisit content. Caches typically prevent lags or crashes from apps constantly fetching data. But as they accumulate, they cause technical issues, and you need to clear them. If your TikTok app misbehaves, here's how to free the cache system.

What are TikTok caches, and should you clear them?

TikTok's caches are temporary pieces of data the app stores on your device. The data can include videos you recently watched, your profile information, downloaded effects, and settings or preferences.

Caching helps the app load faster every time you use it since the data isn't stored on a server but on your device. This way, the device fetches it faster, functions smoothly, and uses less mobile data to display content.

Over time, caches accumulate and become outdated when an app's developer makes significant changes. The cached data conflicts with the new updates and causes the app to misbehave. If you experience slow performance, frequent crashes, and bugs on TikTok, a corrupt cache may be responsible, and you need to remove it.

How to clear TikTok's in-app cache

A part of TikTok's cache is readily available within the app. You don't need to navigate to the app's information page in your device's settings to wipe it. Also, the in-app cache system is the best option for iOS users. Your iPhone or iPad doesn't offer options for wiping caches from the settings. The operating systems automatically remove unnecessary app files to free up space.

Here's how to erase the cache inside the TikTok app:

1. Open the TikTok app.

2. Tap Profile in the lower-right corner.

3. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner.

4. Select Settings and privacy.

5. Under Cache & Cellular, select Free up space.

6. Tap Clear beside Cache. Then select Clear again for confirmation.

How to clear the TikTok app cache

Clearing TikTok's in-app cache isn't the same as going to the device settings menu and clearing the app cache for TikTok. When you perform the former, the latter only reduces a little. That means the in-app cache is a small part of the app's main cache.

Your device's operating system stores additional temporary files related to the app in the app's cache, such as launch files and background process data. Clear them to free up space and troubleshoot problems you may have on TikTok.

You'll also find the option to clear the app data completely. It wipes all account information saved on the app, including the caches. Your account still exists, but you must log in to the app again to use it.

How to clear TikTok caches on the website

TikTok's website stores cache data in your browser. You'll clear the cache through the browser's settings. Since the cache collects data from various websites you visit, your browser re-downloads files and resources when you visit them. Generally, you can find the option in the settings menu.

You'll also see an option to clear cookies. Cookies store the login information and preferences you set within web interfaces. Wiping them logs you out and removes those customizations. On your Chrome browser, select the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then, select Clear browsing data to see options for erasing the cache and cookies. These steps work on the mobile app and web versions of the browser.

Troubleshoot TikTok beyond cache clearing

TikTok commonly has issues that require you to wipe the cache. Sometimes, cache clearing may not be enough to solve them. In these cases, you can force stop or restart the app. These actions end every background or foreground process behind it. In the worst case, you'll delete the app, reinstall it, and set it up afresh.