Did you recently purchase one of the best Android camera phones and install TikTok but get age-restricted prompts on it? Social media companies, such as TikTok and Instagram, have age restrictions to prevent younger audiences from being exposed to content that isn't appropriate for their age. For these reasons, many do not consider TikTok safe for children.

Changing your age on TikTok isn't a straightforward process. You can't change it easily by tweaking some settings inside your TikTok profile. To use TikTok, the user must be 13 years old or older, and this age limit is in place due to certain trending challenges, such as the "Fire Challenge," which resulted in an adolescent lighting fire to himself and suffering life-threatening burns.

So, keeping all this in mind, let's go through the steps to change your age on TikTok.

How to change age on TikTok?

TikTok allows you to customize your profile by changing your name, username, bio, and more. However, you cannot change your age on TikTok. This can be done only with the help of the support team. Moreover, you can only change your age on the TikTok mobile app. This feature isn't available when using TikTok on the web.

Here's how you can change your age on TikTok:

Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone. Tap Profile in the bottom menu. Close Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner and select Settings and privacy. Close Scroll down and select Report a problem. Under Topics, select Account and profile. Close Expand the Editing profile drop-down arrow and tap Other. Select Need more help at the bottom of the page. Close In the Tell us your feedback field, type a short message that you want to change your age or birthday on your account. When that's done, tap Submit. Close

After following the above steps, all you do is wait for a few days. You'll receive an email response wherein a TikTok representative asks you for a government ID to verify your birthdate. Provide the necessary documents, and if all's well, they should change your age on TikTok.

FAQs about TikTok

Here are some commonly asked questions related to TikTok.

There isn't a direct function to update the birthdate on TikTok. To update your age on TikTok, follow the steps outlined above. There is, however, an alternative method. For that, delete your TikTok account, create a new one, and, this time around, enter the correct birthdate to show the correct age on the social media platform.

How can I untag myself from spam videos?

TikTok, like Facebook and YouTube, faced the issue of a user being tagged in spam videos as its monthly active user base grew. This is a severe problem. To address it, read our article on how to untag yourself from spam TikTok videos.

Is there a way to get followers on TikTok?

It doesn't make a difference if you are on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or another social media app. To expand your user base, you must have content, and that content must be high quality. Quality material includes videos with a message or value and how well they are filmed and edited.

For editing tips, read our guide on how you can edit your TikTok videos and make an impact on TikTok. Great videos make your profile stand out and bring more followers to your TikTok profile.

Why are the settings on my TikTok profile restricted?

Your TikTok settings get restricted when you turn on restricted mode. You can deactivate it by opening your profile, tapping the hamburger icon, selecting Settings and privacy, tapping Digital Wellbeing, selecting Restricted mode, and turning it off.

Show off your correct age and get rid of the restrictions

Following the methods outlined above, you can update your age on TikTok. If you use TikTok frequently, give your thumb some rest by using the auto-scroll feature. However, it's possible that you, like other users, may experience problems with your TikTok account, which is why we produced a list of common TikTok errors and their solutions.