TikTok is an explosive presence for content creation despite the TikTok alternatives. With fabulous camera phones to capture TikTok short clips, the world is your oyster. The platform's popularity brings unwanted toxicity from other TikTok users and spam. Here's how to block TikTok users using the mobile app and website to keep your TikTok activities undisturbed.

Block a user on the TikTok mobile app for Android or iOS

Although we've used an Android for this tutorial, the process is the same in the iPhone app.

When trolls and strangers appear on your feed, block the user's TikTok profile. You don't see their activities or comments after a user is blocked. Read below to learn more. You can apply these steps to the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Open the TikTok mobile app and select a TikTok profile. Tap the share icon at the top and select Block. Close A window asks you to confirm the block. Tap Block again. Close

To unblock someone on the TikTok mobile app, return to the blocked user's TikTok profile and tap Unblock .

How to block someone on TikTok's website

Like the TikTok app, you can block a TikTok user from the website. Check the steps below to learn how.

Navigate to TikTok.com. Click a TikTok profile and select the three-dot icon. Click Block. Click Block to confirm.

To unblock a TikTok user, return to the blocked user's profile, click the three-dot icon , and click Unblock . Alternatively, click Unblock underneath the blocked username.

How to block multiple people in TikTok simultaneously

Consider blocking in bulk if you have several users to block. Bot accounts can contribute to spam, which can quickly get out of control. Report these accounts to TikTok before using the block function.

The block option might not suffice if the spam and harassment came from someone else's TikTok video. In such cases, untag yourself from these TikTok videos to avoid unwanted attention.

Navigate to a TikTok video and tap Comments. Tap and hold while hovering over a user in the comments section and select Manage multiple comments. Close Select the users you want to block (a maximum of 100) and tap More. Tap Block accounts. Close

To view a list of blocked users, go to Settings and privacy and select Blocked accounts in the Privacy section.

