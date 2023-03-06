TikTok is a popular social media platform for modern content creators. Whether you're a seasoned TikTok user or just starting, new ideas can always help you make your mark. It's great to have plans to share original videos on TikTok and to own one of the best new Android tablets for taking short videos and editing them. While talent and hardware upgrades help, the strategies you employ are essential to growing your audience.

Grow your account with these 11 tips and tricks and find success on TikTok, whether you're a social media beginner or a veteran. A little strategic help with how to share your creative work can go a long way.

1 Start with the TikTok basics

Learning how to set up and use TikTok is an important place to start. Learning how to delete a TikTok video and other basic skills is also helpful. Make sure you understand the app's foundational tools, especially if you're just starting. Read into the history and controversies of TikTok if you're interested in knowing more about the greater context of the social media platform.

Using popular hashtags is a great way to increase the visibility of your videos and reach a wider audience. Pay attention to the trending hashtags on TikTok and incorporate them into your videos when relevant. Many influencers on TikTok use the #fyp hashtag with the goal of being featured on For You pages. The For You page is the personalized recommendation page users see when they first open the TikTok app. Being featured on these pages can help a lot.

TikTok has a variety of editing tools built into the app. These tools include templates, filters, effects, transitions, soundtracks, and more. This is a great place to start if you don't have a video editing setup. Take advantage of these features to make your video clips more engaging and visually appealing.

4 Add captions and text overlays

Adding captions and text overlays to your TikTok content can make them more accessible to viewers who may be watching without sound. It can also emphasize important points or add humor to your videos. TikTok has a variety of text styles and fonts to choose from. You can even add stickers if you like how they look! Don't be afraid to get creative when adding these elements to your TikTok video.

5 Post at the right time

Posting at the right time can make a difference in how many views and likes your TikTok posts receive. Pay attention to the analytics and metrics that TikTok offers. These tools can help you track when your followers are most active. Posting new videos during windows of peak activity will create more engagement. Both you and your audience can benefit from a regular posting schedule that is based on analytics.

6 Engage with your audience

Engaging with your audience can build a loyal following and increase your engagement on the app. It can also help you understand your target audience when creating content. Respond to comments on your videos and participate in other users' videos by leaving comments and likes. This will help you grow the relationship between your audience and your online social network.

7 Collaborate with other creators

Collaborating with other TikTok creators can help you reach new audiences and gain more followers. You can create duets with other users or participate in challenges together. Be sure to tag the other creators in your videos. If a collaboration goes well, leave the door open for future opportunities to work together.

8 Keep your content fresh and varied

Although it can establish a consistent style and aesthetic on TikTok, it's also important to keep your content fresh and varied. Experiment with different types of content and themes to keep your TikTok followers engaged and interested in what you offer. Consider the many types of content that might work well for you, such as step-by-step tutorials, goofy lip-syncing videos, and voiceover story-telling.

9 Take note of what's trending

TikTok is known for its viral challenges and trends, which can increase your visibility on the app. Using audio clips and video formats that are relevant in pop culture is a great way to drive engagement. Pay attention to challenges and trending sounds that are picking up steam with the TikTok algorithm, and use them in your content when you can.

10 Get verified

TikTok has an overwhelming number of daily active users. Getting verified is a great way to prove your authenticity and stand out from the crowd. Anyone can apply for verification on TikTok, but not everyone is approved. Verified accounts have a blue checkmark next to the username. Make sure you look into the verification requirements that TikTok lists on its verification help page.

11 Be authentic

One of the best TikTok tips you will find is to be yourself. It can be tempting to get caught up in dishonest social comparison that sometimes takes place on the internet. But online audiences value authenticity and creativity. Don't be afraid to show your true personality and create content that reflects who you are.

Find your creative spark on social media

TikTok can be an engaging platform with many possibilities for creativity and self-expression. These 11 tips and tricks will help you create engaging content, reach a wider audience, and grow your following on the app. Like any large online entity, TikTok can be complex and doesn't work for everyone. There are plenty of good TikTok alternatives if that's what you're looking for.