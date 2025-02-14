Summary TikTok is back on Google Play and App Store after the ban in the US.

The app has been restored after assurances from President Trump, but uncertainty remains.

Law requires TikTok's US assets to be sold, future in the US unclear.

The last month has been a roller coaster ride for TikTok in the US. The app is now back and ready for you to download on the Google Play Store as well as Apple’s App Store after the so far short-lived TikTok ban took effect last month. Both Apple and Google have now reintroduced the app following assurances from US President Donald Trump that neither company will be fined for distributing the app.

TikTok was removed from the Play Store and App Store in January after a law was passed in 2024 to remove the service for US users. Bloomberg spotted the news that TikTok had been reintroduced to the app stores on February 13, and the brand soon confirmed the news in a particularly short and matter-of-fact official blog post.

The app was briefly taken down for US users on January 18, which is when Google and Apple removed it from storefronts. An executive order on January 20 saw the service come back online, but neither of the companies reintroduced it until mid-February. You could still download the app to Android devices, but you had to do it through TikTok's website rather than the easiest method of using Play Store.

An uncertain future for TikTok in the US

Some analysts believe both companies were waiting on assurances that neither would see any repercussions from the US government before reinstating it on the app stores. That said, the story isn’t over for the TikTok ban in the US. While President Trump has said he may extend a 75-day deadline he introduced for the ban delay on January 20, there’s not a clear path forward for the app in the US.

The law passed requires TikTok owner ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US assets to be able to continue providing the app for users. According to Trump, there are multiple parties interested in the app's future and he says there will be more information shared later this month.