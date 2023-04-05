Smartwatch users were left wondering whether any of the other popular Android wearable devices would be able to upgrade to Wear OS 3 following Google and Samsung's partnership in 2021. Thankfully, Google didn't take long to specify which smartwatches would be eligible, though it was a relatively short list at first. Mobvoi's TicWatch line was among the wearables promised to receive Wear OS 3. However, we have yet to see any solid indication that the upgrade is imminent in the two years since Google's confirmation, but a new report suggests that the update is coming soon to eligible TicWatch models.

According to a post by a customer service specialist on the official TicWatch Facebook group, Wear OS 3 is set to arrive for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 in the third quarter of 2023 (via XDA Developers). The customer service representative who spoke directly with Mobvoi emphasized that the update is only planned for the two TicWatch models, leaving the TicWatch Pro 3 out in the cold.

It's the first clear indication from the Chinese electronics company that the 2021 models will be updated to Wear OS 3. We've only heard promises in the past, but no meaningful statement has come from Mobvoi until now.

TicWatch Pro 3 owners may have to wait a little longer before receiving the latest Wear OS version. Mobvoi has remained silent on the status of its Wear OS 3 rollout for the TicWatch Pro 3, so there's no specific news about an update for this model.

While only a few TicWatch models will presumably pick up Wear OS 3, it's nice to see Mobvoi expand the group of wearable devices running the operating system. And with the TicWatch Pro 5 rumored to ship with Wear OS 3 and a Snapdragon W5 Plus chipset on top of a beefy battery, that list is likely to expand in the future. Unfortunately, we don't know when it will be released, but it could make its debut later this year.