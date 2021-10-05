Mobvoi is rumored to be working on a trio of new smartwatches, including the high-end TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra. While that smartwatch has yet to launch, the company has announced another Wear OS smartwatch in China: the TicWatch Pro X. This one looks to be a rebranded version of the TicWatch 3 Pro with just some minor improvements.

The key highlight of the TicWatch Pro X is its dual-panel hybrid display: there's a 1.39-inch 326ppi primary circular AMOLED display, with a secondary FSTN LCD panel sitting on top of it. While the TicWatch 3 Pro uses a hybrid dual-display tech as well, this is the first time TicWatch is using an LCD with a colored backlight.

The smartwatch offers two modes for how you use its displays: Smart and Durable. In Smart mode, the AMOLED panel and the full functionality of the smartwatch are enabled, with the 595mAh battery reportedly sufficient to last for up to four days. In Durable mode, the watch uses the FSTN LCD screen and disables some key functionality to extend battery life to up to 45 days.

Ticking inside the 12.3mm-thick TicWatch Pro X is Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. Software offers over 20 modes to track different sporting activities, including swimming, cycling, mountain climbing, and more. Thanks to TicMotion, the smartwatch can automatically detect and start recording any physical activity, as well. During workout sessions, the smartwatch can record and display calories burnt, heart rate, and other relevant metrics. Two rounded buttons are located on the right of the smartwatch that can be used to navigate around the UI.

Other features of the TicWatch Pro X include IP68 certification, an Sp02 and heart rate sensor, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, and NFC for payments support. For mobile data, the smartwatch features 4G eSIM functionality, with VoLTE calling support through the built-in speaker and microphone.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch4, the TicWatch Pro X runs on Wear OS 2.0. There's no currently no word on when the smartwatch might get a Wear OS 3 update, if at all.

Pre-orders for the TicWatch Pro X are already live in China on JD.com for 2,399 yuan ($375). It is available in black, with two strap options: black and brown. There's no word from Mobovi if its latest smartwatch would eventually make its way outside of China or not.

Google Maps gets a widget that starts you navigating right from the home screen Along with a search bar for faster directions

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email