Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 $297 $350 Save $53 With a dual-layer display, the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch has an 80-hour battery life that allows you to do everything you need, from making payments to tracking fitness goals as well as staying connected to people whether you're at work or on an adventure, all for 15% off. $297 at Amazon

If you’re someone who loves staying connected on the go, getting a smartwatch is a good way to do that without having to pull out your phone every five minutes. Considering there are many great Android smartwatches you can buy that are compatible with your Android smartphone, you might not know which one will work for you. Fortunately, with this Amazon deal, you can grab the handsome hybrid TicWatch Pro 5 for $297 off and track your productivity needs whenever you need.

Why the TicWatch Pro 5 Android smartwatch is worth buying

The Ticwatch Pro 5 is a smartwatch with a lot of features, but one of the best aspects about it is its battery life. Unlike smartwatches that always need a charger nearby, the TicWatch Pro 5 has up to an 80-hour lifespan. As with any smartwatch, when you’re using it extensively, the battery will drain, but it does a nice job of lasting longer than expected thanks to the fact that rather than always having the main OLED display on, the hybrid screen uses a separate layer for always-on display and for its essential modes. Plus, it charges fairly quickly. In about 30 minutes, the watch can go from 0 to 65%.

This smartwatch runs on Wear OS 3.5, with a skin that's a bit closer to the Pixel Watch than to the Galaxy Watch 6, if you have a software preference in this category. The Pro 5 screen size is 1.43 inches and has an anti-fingerprint cover over its dual-layer OLED display to keep it clean even when life gets messy. Memory-wise, it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with plenty of room for your offline workout playlists. Plus, when you need to make NFC payments, Google Pay is just a tap or two away

The TicWatch Pro 5 also tracks your health and wellness. From your activity to your sleep, it can tell you just about everything you need to know about your health. While this feature is what you’d expect from smartwatches today, having it is certainly a necessity for anyone interested in monitoring their health over time. If you want to get your hands on a smartwatch that has a great battery life and gives you options to track all your important needs, check out this deal for 15% off today.