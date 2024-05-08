Summary The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers a durable, sleek design with a long 45-day battery life and advanced health tracking features.

Dual displays — an ultra-low-power LCD and an OLED panel — enhance the user experience.

Despite lacking Google Assistant support and running Wear OS 3.5, it provides excellent performance for $350.

Mobvoi was once a major player in the Wear OS market, offering a variety of watches under the TicWatch branding. Since the platform's resurgence, though, the company has been missing all the action. It launched the TicWatch Pro 5 in 2023, but the wearable missed the mark with missing Google Assistant support and dubious sleep tracking. A year later, Mobvoi is back with the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, an outdoor-focused variant of the Pro 5 meant for rugged use with an even longer battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro has a sleeker design than the non-Enduro model — it's 0.7mm slimmer. Mobvoi also redesigned the rotating crown, making it slightly larger for a smoother experience. A low-profile button sits on the right of the watch for physical input. More importantly, the build is durable, with the watch MIL-STD-810H certified and carrying a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Like previous Mobvoi watches, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro uses dual displays. The one at the top is a 1.43-inch ultra-low-power LCD panel, which can show basic information like the date, time, heart rate, and step count. Below that is a vibrant OLED display, which automatically activates itself when tapped. A sapphire crystal glass, which is more scratch-resistant than regular hardened glass, sits on top.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro builds on the 2023 TicWatch Pro 5, featuring a slimmer and more durable design with a claimed 45-day battery life and advanced health tracking features. Case Material Aluminum, Nylon with Fiberglass Display 1.43“, OLED + Ultra-low-power Display Display resolution 466*466 326ppi CPU Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 628mAh Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Software Wear OS 3.5 Health sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, HD PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Skin Temperature Dimensions 50.15 x 48 x 11.95 Weight 44.7g IP Rating 5ATM Strap size 24mm Colors Obsidian Price $350 $350 at Amazon $350 at Mobvoi

Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip does duty inside the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. Other key hardware specs include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, a SpO2 sensor, a skin temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. A beefy 628mAh cell provides juice to the hardware. You also get sleep tracking with snore detection, stress monitoring, abnormal heart activity, and more. All tracked health data is viewable from the TicHealth app.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers multi-day battery life

Mobvoi claims the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro can last up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and a whopping 45 days in Essential Mode. In the former mode, the watch seamlessly switches between the two displays to preserve battery life. In the second mode, the Enduro turns off all unwanted features and exclusively uses the ultra-low-power display to get a claimed runtime of 45 days. But even in Essential Mode, you can use the TicWatch to track your workouts using apps like Strava, Nike Run Club, etc., and get real-time information about your heart rate, distance covered, and more.

The watch charges via a proprietary pin charger, with a 30-minute top-up enough to fill the battery to 50%. A full charge will take around an hour.

While the TicWatch Pro 5 Enudro runs Wear OS, it still lacks Google Assistant support. Worse, it's running Wear OS 3.5, and there is no word on when the Wear OS 4 update will land. This again puts the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro at a disadvantage versus the best Android smartwatches from Google and Samsung.

You can get the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro for $350 from Amazon or Mobvoi in a jet-black finish.