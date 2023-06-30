The TicWatch Pro 3 was launched all the way back in 2020, while the TicWatch E3 and Pro 3 Ultra were launched a year later, in 2021. Owners of these watches have been awaiting an update to Wear OS 3, Google's current watch experience, for a very, very long time. We got news about updates for Mobvoi's older range of smartwatches back in April, saying that users should expect to see Wear OS 3 in the third quarter of this year. Just as we're about to step into that third quarter, Mobvoi is officially opening a (restrictive) closed beta for those who are interested in seeing how well Wear OS 3 runs on their watches.

Mobvoi is launching a beta version of Wear OS 3 for the TicWatch Pro 3, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, and the TicWatch E3 (via 9to5Google). This will allow select owners of these smartwatches to give Google's latest wearable experience a spin, and help the development team polish out any bugs there could be before finally releasing the update to everyone.

Users who are interested in checking it out will need to fill out a Google Forms form where they will provide personal details including their full name, address, age, email, and phone number. In addition, Mobvoi demands secrecy and confidentiality throughout the testing process, and users will need to sign an NDA before the update can actually be rolled out to their smartwatches. The company will manually approve or deny requests, and users with experience using ADB are preferred. You might also be asked to provide video evidence of issues you report.

It's safe to say that this is not the kind of beta you install if you want an OS update earlier than everyone else — expect issues to come up, and potentially deal-breaking ones. But if you have a genuine interest in helping Mobvoi bring Wear OS 3 for these watches across the finish line, by all means, sign up for the beta.