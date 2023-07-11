Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch E3 $130 $200 Save $70 Among the few Wear OS smartwatches you can buy today, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is an even more attractive proposition now with this $130 price tag. It supports a wide range of features, including several workout modes and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. $130 at Amazon

Wear OS is the platform of choice if you own an Android smartphone. Smartwatches, like the Google Pixel Watch, are heavy on your wallet. But there are some cheaper alternatives in the market if you're willing to make some sacrifices. The TicWatch E3 fits this criterion, though it's somewhat expensive at the $200 MSRP. Thankfully, this budget smartwatch is now on sale with a 35% discount for Amazon Prime Day, bringing its cost down to just $130. While it's not the lowest price we've seen on the wearable, it's certainly one of the more exciting offers this shopping season.

Why you should buy the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 this Prime Day

Choosing a smartwatch is not easy, especially with the many available options. So with this $70 discount, the TicWatch E3 becomes a no-brainer, considering its hardware and software combination. Mobvoi offers a 1.3-inch circular screen on the wearable, which is enough room for complicated watch faces in addition to your standard clock. And despite the budget price tag, it features NFC (near-feature communication) out of the box, with support for Google Pay and Google Wallet included.

The TicWatch E3 also lets you track a wide range of workouts, with over 100 to choose from. Meanwhile, apps like TicExercise and TicHealth for WearOS also make it easy to discover new workout modes. Although Mobvoi has been late to roll out Wear OS 3 to the TicWatch E3, the wearable recently started picking up Wear OS 3 beta, so the stable release shouldn't be far away. As for battery life, the 380mAh unit on the wearable ensures it can run for at least two days with the display on and even longer if you choose to activate the Essential Mode on the device. This is markedly better than most full-blown smartwatches available today.

If you've always wanted a Wear OS smartwatch but were restrained by the steep price tag, this Prime Day deal will make the decision easier, as it's not every day that we get to see $70 written off the sticker price for such a popular product. This isn't the only Prime Day deal on wearables, though, with the Galaxy Watch 5, the Google Pixel Watch, and the Garmin Garmin Vivoactive 4 also offering attractive discounts.