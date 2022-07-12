Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 is built on top of Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, which means it will eventually see an update to Wear OS 3.0. So at $140, you get a lot of smartwatch for your money during this deep discount during Prime Day. Having reviewed the smartwatch late last year, I can personally confirm it's a solid device, especially as an entry point into Wear OS.

Not only do you get a bit of future-proofing with the purchase thanks to an upcoming Wear OS 3.0 update, but you also get a wide selection of Mobvoi apps for tracking your activities and health, much better options than what Google provides. It's a clean-looking device, somewhat understated, offering tons of performance for the price.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 — $60 off for Prime Day

Now that Prime Day is upon us, there's a boatload of sales to comb through, but AP is here to help single out the standout deals, and the current sale on the TicWatch E3 is a banger at $140 (when the device typically retails for $200). This is an all-time low for the smartwatch, where you'll get a lot for your money. The device offers IP68 dust and water resistance, so it is fine for sweaty exercise as tracking laps while swimming in a pool and covering a host of activities, which lines up with the many Mobvoi apps built-in for tracking a wide range of exercises.

Heart rate monitoring is a given, along with GPS navigation, and you can even check your blood/oxygen saturation. If you wish to look like a total goof, you can even bark commands into the watch, thanks to its built-in mic. (Yes, there's also a speaker.)

After testing the TicWatch E3 late last year, I still take it out with me when I leave the house. I've easily run it through its paces over the last several months to confidently state it's a heck of a deal at $140. So if you're itching to see what Wear OS is all about with a quality yet affordable option or simply wish to upgrade to a 4100 device that will see an update to Wear OS 3.0 sometime this year, then make sure you don't miss out on the Prime Day sale for the TicWatch E3 going on right now.