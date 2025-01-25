mobvoi ticwatch, side view on a white background
Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas
The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas is a rugged smartwatch featuring up to 45 days of battery life, an onboard speaker, and an ultra-low-power always-on display. Right now, you can score a hefty discount that knocks $105 off.

If you've been looking for a new smartwatch and want something a little different from the usual, we think the Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas is going to be just the thing. Not only does it run on Wear OS, but it also has a secondary lower power display that can extend its battery life by up to 45 days. While it has a retail price of $350, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks over $100 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this watch, so get it while you can.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas sitting on wooden jewelry box next to plant
What's great about the Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas?