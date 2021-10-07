Mobvoi's TicWatch 3 Pro is due for an upgrade in mere days. So the manufacturer says as it promotes a giveaway for its new model, the TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra GPS — say that five times fast.

Full details about the product and its availability will come out October 13 at 9am EDT. In the meantime, fans can register an account on Mobvoi's website and then follow the company's Twitter page for the chance to win one of up to 20 TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra GPS units.

Participants earn "Ultra Badges" by following tasks posted in five daily tweets starting tomorrow. Tasks completed for each day earns a participant the chance to win one of two TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPSs (tired yet?) or one of two TicPods ANC. If you've earned five Ultra Badges by October 13, you'll get a $20 gift card for Mobvoi's store and a final chance for one of ten TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPSs.

It's believed the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will feature an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC.

