But there may not be anything 'ultra' about it

Mobvoi is known for its excellent Wear OS smartwatches, and it was the first to the market last year with a Wear OS watch using Qualcomm's Wear 4100 chip. 2021 has been a pretty quiet year for the company so far, with only one launch: the TicWatch GTH running LiteOS. That could change soon. According to a report from XDA Developers, Mobvoi has three new wearables in the works: the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the TicWatch GTH+, and the TicWatch GTH Pro.

The naming scheme makes clear that the TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra will be a high-end refresh of last year's TicWatch 3 Pro. However, going by a recent leak, it does not look like there will be any true 'ultra' upgrades in store, other than a potential processor upgrade to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+.

Image Credit: XDA

As for the TicWatch GTH+ and GTH Pro, they appear to be minor refinements over the TicWatch GTH, though the exact improvements they will pack are unknown at this point.

A teardown of the latest Mobvoi app has also detailed some of the new health features meant for TicWatch's upcoming wearables. These include the ability to determine the biological age of your heart (a.k.a. "Arterial Age"), the load on your heart due to the hardening of arteries, and a new method to measure your heart rate that's supposed to be close to ECG-based solutions in terms of accuracy.

Mobvoi will seemingly be referring to the sensor that will help take these readings as "Heart Health Sensor," which has apparently been co-developed with CardieX, a health business focused on vascular health disorders. The two companies started a partnership last year.

While these new features explicitly mention TicWatch GTH Pro support, it's still unclear if they will come to the other two wearables in full capacity or not.

In any case, with Mobvoi and CardieX apparently initially planning to release new wearables in Q1 2021, we will hopefully not have to wait much longer.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro tipped to get four major OS updates, five years of security patches The first Android phones with an acceptably long lifespan

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email