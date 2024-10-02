Key Takeaways Mozilla has finally launched a Thunderbird email app for Android after years of anticipation.

The beta version includes all the beloved Thunderbird features like advanced inbox organization.

A K-9 migration tool allows for easy transfer of accounts to Thunderbird without re-entering credentials.

It has taken years of waiting and anticipation, but Mozilla has finally launched an official Thunderbird email app for Android . It is currently a beta release, but the final version is expected to be released later this month.

Related 8 best email apps for Android If you're tired of Gmail, there are plenty of other great options available

The beta has all the features people love about Thunderbird (via 9to5Google). Automatic account setup, account switching, advanced inbox organization, and push notifications. There's even an easy migration tool for anyone using the K-9 email client.

It has been 21 years...

Close

Thunderbird is an open-source and free email client that's been around since 2003, yet there was never an official Android app for it. Mozilla, the free software non-profit that also makes Firefox, created Thunderbird with all the bells and whistles of a premium email service, but without all the tracking and privacy issues. Plus, it was free. Mozilla acquired K-9 email in 2020 and some people wondered if this would morph into an actual Thunderbird app, yet nothing came of it.

Instead, there were rumors of a Thunderbird app on the way, but nothing materialized. Well, the wait is now over. The app, developed by a team of dedicated volunteers, was slated to launch in June but there were a few setbacks. The team decided to fix some outstanding issues with it before launching. Now it's available on both the Google Play Store and on Github.

The K-9 migration feature is handy for those who became invested in that tool. It's a simple process to migrate your account from K-9 to Thunderbird without having to re-enter all your login credentials. Users can perform all their regular email functions with the new app, such as composing, sending, and receiving emails.

Mozilla hopes to refine the app with user feedback before it releases the full version, expected in the third week of October. Mozilla has several apps on the Play Store , including Firefox, Mozilla VPN, and several developer tools. Thunderbird is the latest app to join the Mozilla suite.