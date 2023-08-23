Summary Three Minutes to Eight is a unique pixel art platforming game that forces players to confront their own mortality.

Pixel art platforming games are more common than grass in a field, but now and again, a unique title steals the spotlight. Chaosmonger Studio's latest project, Three Minutes To Eight, forces players to confront their own mortality through a Groundhog Day-like game. As you progress through this atmospheric release, you'll uncover secrets and information that can help you avoid certain death.

Your character in Three Minutes To Eight is destined to die at 07:57. Subtle title aside, the knowledge of the time of your death is all you have as you embark on this journey. We went hands-on with Three Minutes To Eight and were impressed with the game's pixel art graphics, atmospheric scenes, and helpful gameplay elements.

Three Minutes to Eight is a pixel art game, but its unique take on these graphics sets it apart from most of its kin. Interactable objects are highlighted with a soft glow that blends seamlessly into the background, and the environmental effects of each scene, from the pouring rain to a corridor's flickering lights, are some of the best we've seen in this genre.

Source: Chaosmonger Studio

Exploration is at the heart of Three Minutes to Eight, and to help you along the game will subtly highlight interactable objects as you stroll past them. This is notable because it doesn't detract from the atmosphere; there's no overt hand-holding going on.

Each time you move between a room or smoke a cigarette, a minute will pass. This gives you time to explore each room before you progress, and even when you finally meet your fate, you'll need to go back to uncover more of the mystery.

Source: Chaosmonger Studio

This replayability is what gives Three Minutes to Eight its depth. You'll have to come to terms with your fate to proceed, but eventually, you'll find your way out of the loop.

Three Minutes to Eight is set for release in Q4 2023. It will launch on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Unlike some other fantastic indie games we've previewed at Gamescom, there's no demo, but you won't have long to wait for the full release.