Summary Meta's X rival Threads is getting a "Trending Now" feature to keep users engaged.

Trending topics on Threads are algorithm-based, not personalized, reviewed by specialists, and limited to the US currently.

The search tab on Threads has evolved to include keyword search, in addition to user profiles, but more features are needed for parity with X.

Meta launched Threads in July 2023 to compete with Twitter X. At launch, the platform lacked many basic features, which Meta engineers worked around the clock to add to the social networking service. Following that trend, Meta has announced the addition of a "Trending Now" section in Threads, letting you find popular and hot topics being discussed on the platform.

If you have seen the Trending section of X, Threads' implementation is somewhat similar. Tapping the Search icon from the navigation bar at the bottom will bring up the search menu, with a Trending now section underneath it. Previously, the Follow suggestions used to sit below the search bar. Unlike on X though, the trending topics are not segregated into various categories, like sports, news, entertainment, etc.

Meta first started testing the trending topics on Threads in February this year. The company says its algorithm will show up to five trending topics based on engagement across the platform and is not personalized according to your taste. The topics will not be limited to news articles but what people post on Threads.

Meta's content specialists review the trending topics and search results to ensure they don't violate the community guidelines. If you don't like a suggested topic or feel it violates the guidelines, you can manually report it to Meta. This will help the company refine its AI system to surface more appropriate topics.

Like some Threads' features, the Trending section is also currently limited to the US, including the selected trending topics. This will eventually change, but the precise timeframe is not clear.

Threads' search tab has grown in functionality since launch

When Threads initially launched, the search tab only provided one function: the ability to search for user profiles. But in the months following its debut, Meta has increased its usefulness by adding keyword search functionality and through improvements.

This is just one of the many improvements Meta has made to Threads recently. Last week, the company released a Threads desktop app for Windows PCs, though it turned out to be a web app in disguise.

While the addition of a trending section is a welcome change, Meta still has its task cut out as it needs to add many more features to Threads to bring it to feature parity with its main rival, X.