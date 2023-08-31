Summary Meta's Threads app, a competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), has finally introduced a search function almost two months after its release.

Threads debuted in early July as Meta's competitor to X, the app formerly known as Twitter. Since its release, Threads has slowly been picking up new features to try and compete with X. Last week, Meta finally debuted a website version of its new short-form social media platform, and now, the service is bringing out a function that many thought should have been standard.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has announced that Threads now has a search function. Alongside this announcement came a GIF of Vin Diesel in a white tank top saying "I bet you gonna enjoy this." Based on the GIF and the "get excited" wording, it's clear that Meta knew this feature was wanted. Still, it's been almost two months since the service started, and a search feature feels like a standard function that should have been available on day one.

The new search function on Threads

Functionality and usability for basic features like search are things you might expect to be ironed out before the alpha is over, not two months after the public release. From what we see, this search feature doesn't have many options — it's just a basic profile search function, and nowhere near as robust as Twitter's search engine. You can search for accounts and then select their page to see more, much like you might do on Instagram or Facebook.

So you still can't search by topic or keywords, but at least you can search now. It's been a month since Threads added a Following Tab, which was a bigger addition that made more sense to have left out of the initial public release. If Meta's engineers are still focused on adding basic functionality, here's hoping that Threads adds a desperately needed way to edit posts and search by topics — otherwise, it'll keep feeling less like a competitor to X and more like a pet project.