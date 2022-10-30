Between a bottle of Robitussin and disappointments all around from Apple and Google, I think you'll enjoy our "Oops, All Tangents" edition of the Android Police podcast this week. From MagSafe to money woes, it's all downhill from here. Grab a potato sack and join us on the slide!
We can't do this show without your support and the best ways to do that are to rate, review, and subscribe! It helps us out big time. Thanks!
07:37 | Google
- Google’s latest earnings confirm new hardware focus, fewer moonshots, and economic downturn
- Google needs to release a budget Pixel Watch a to be competitive
- The Google Store's got a big problem with trade-ins
- The Pixel Watch has a calorie problem
33:29 | Apple
- Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
- Apple flexes its control over the App Store - The Verge
- I am stuck on MagSafe, because MagSafe isn't stuck on my phone
The Leftovers' Season 2 Overhaul Made It Must-See TV (screenrant.com)
Prometheus (2012) | ScreenRant
The Last Duel (2021) | ScreenRant
Kingdom of Heaven Director's Cut Changes: Why It's Better (screenrant.com)
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com