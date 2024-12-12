Your changes have been saved Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Apply the $120 coupon 7.5 / 10 $210 $350 Save $140 The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro takes its predecessor’s strengths and adds smart tweaks, keeping the signature dual-layer display that helps save battery. With this deal, the smartwatch is even more appealing. $298 at Mobvoi $210 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch is a sleek and stylish pick, but if you're an outdoor adventurer in need of a tough and long-lasting Android smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro might be more your speed. With a stellar battery life, it’ll keep going strong on those longer trips without missing a beat.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is even more tempting with a limited-time deal. For a limited time, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is only $210, which is 40% off its regular price when you claim the $120 coupon code.

What's great about the Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro?

The Pro 5 Enduro blew us away with its epic battery life, smooth performance, and top-notch dual-display design. Its massive 628mAh battery lasts up to 90 hours in smart mode and an impressive 45 days in Essential Mode. A quick 30-minute charge gives you two full days of use. With built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and multiple fitness modes, the Pro 5 Enduro is the ultimate health and fitness companion.

It features a 1.43-inch OLED display with auto-adjustable brightness, perfect for any lighting. Its 24mm Fluororubber strap is both comfortable and durable, built for active lifestyles. Plus, with access to over 10,000 customizable watch faces via the TimeShow app, you can make the watch truly yours.

The "Enduro" moniker is spot on. With a sapphire crystal display that's scratch-resistant and reinforced bezels, this watch is made for toughness. Its US Military Standard 810H certification and extra durable bezel carvings mean the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is ready to take on the harshest environments.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro’s performance gets a major boost from the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for smooth, energy-efficient performance. Health and fitness buffs will love the 110+ sports modes and advanced health tracking features like heart rate, sleep, stress, VO2 Max, and snoring detection.

With its incredible battery life, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is perfect for outdoor adventurers in need of a tough, reliable Wear OS smartwatch.