I order a lot of stuff online, and odds are that you do, too. We can't always be home to accept our deliveries and bring them in immediately, which means they just get left out on the porch for everyone to see. Having a video doorbell to replace your standard doorbell is a huge upgrade to your home, especially when they are this affordable. Beyond just packages, knowing who's at your door before getting off of the couch is priceless, and makes this deal worth it on its own. Ahead of the annual Amazon Prime Day event, Eufy has discounted its popular dual-camera video doorbell to just $130. This means you'll save $70 on the purchase, and this deal brings it to within just a few dollars of its all-time lowest price.

Why would you want a video doorbell?

There are a bunch of reasons to want a video doorbell, and not all of them are security related. Sure, having cameras pointing outside your home can help with security, but these are useful for more than that. One of my favorite uses for a video doorbell is seeing who's standing outside my home without having to move from where I am. The free Eufy Home app will allow you not only to see who is there but also interact with them, whether you're home or not. Want to let someone know you'll be right there? You can tell them, and they can talk back to you. Want to ask someone to leave? You can do that also.

In addition, you can easily see when you get packages, and this video doorbell has a secondary camera that points towards the floor. This makes it really easy to keep an eye on your packages from anywhere to ensure that no one comes to mess with them. The camera will alert you to a new package thanks to its Delivery Guard feature, which can also remind you to pick up the package as you get closer to the camera. It records up to 3 seconds before the motion, too, which makes sure that you can see what triggered the alert at your home.

It is a wired doorbell, which means that you'll need to have an existing wired doorbell that you are replacing or need to be comfortable enough to run the wiring for it. There's no monthly fee for this video doorbell option, and all of your recordings are stored locally. It's worth mentioning that late last year, there were some security concerns around being able to access video feeds from Eufy cameras. Eufy has since acknowledged and corrected this.