Summary Leaked renders give us a clear look at the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The phone will apparently house a 200MP 4.3x Samsung HP9 camera.

Xiaomi will unveil the 15 Ultra globally on March 2nd, 2025.

Of all the Ultra flagships launched in 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra stood out with its impressive camera setup, featuring four 50MP rear shooters and Leica processing. For 2025, the company is gearing up to announce the Xiaomi 15 Ultra alongside its other smaller siblings on March 2nd, 2025, at MWC 2025 — the biggest stage of them all. Spoiling Xiaomi's surprise, a Russian retailer has accidentally published the full-resolution press renders of the 15 Ultra and revealed some of its key specs.

Shared by Russian retailer M.Video and spotted by mobiltelefon (via chunvn8888), the renders show the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in three colors: black, white, and a dual-tone black-white finish resembling the iconic Leica M11. Unlike the other two shades, the dual-tone variant also sports an Ultra branding on the top-left in the same style as seen on some Leica cameras.

From the front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will supposedly continue to house a flat 6.73-inch 120Hz LTPO panel with micro quad curve cover glass.

We also get a clear look at the massive circular camera bump of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship. The retailer's listing indicates the phone will feature a 1-inch type 50MP primary shooter minus the variable aperture found on its predecessor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP 3.2x optical shooter, and a 200MP 4.3x Samsung HP9 sensor for long-range zoom.

Vivo uses the same 200MP sensor on the X100 Ultra and X200 Pro, two phones renowned for their exceptional camera performance. Based on the rumored specs, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra should once again raise the bar for image quality, easily outperforming other Ultra flagships available globally, even at long-range zoom.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely be the camera smartphone to beat this year

The Russian retailer listing suggests that Xiaomi will launch its 9.48mm-thick 2025 camera flagship in two storage variants: 512GB and 1TB. However, the latter may not be available in all markets. Both will ship with 16GB of RAM as standard. Other specs revealed by the Russian retailer include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 5,410mAh battery, and 90W fast charging with 50W wireless charging.

Interestingly, it seems Xiaomi will again equip the global variant of its camera flagship with a smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart. In China, the phone will supposedly launch with a 6,000mAh cell.

With other Chinese manufacturers unlikely to launch their Ultra flagships globally, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might once again be the ultimate camera smartphone to buy this year.