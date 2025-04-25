Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $270 $380 Save $110 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 sound great, and battery life can reach up to 60 hours between charges. Their premium price point is dropped significantly while this deal lasts. $270 at Best Buy $270 at Amazon

A premium set of wireless headphones is getting a major discount right now, with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 seeing a deal at both Best Buy and Amazon. While the Momentum 4 regularly go for a whopping $380, with this deal you can save $110. That makes for a sale price of $270, which is one of the best prices we've seen on the Momentum 4 in awhile. Savings like this don't tend to last very long, so don't hesitate if you like what you hear about the Momentum 4 headphones.

Related Best wireless headphones in 2025 Good wireless headphones are an investment

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones