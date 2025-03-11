Roborock Q8 Max+ $420 $820 Save $400 With this deal on the Roborock Q8 Max+ you can count on premium smart features and powerful cleaning capabilities, as well as the robot vacuum's all-time low price of $420. $420 at Amazon

If you're in search of a handy piece of tech for your smart home setup, a robot vacuum is a good one to check out. There's some big savings available on the Roborock Q8 Max+, which we feel is the best robot vacuum on the market. It's currently at an all-time low price of $420. This is $400 off its regular $820 price, making this one of the best robot vacuum deals we're seeing right now.

Related Best robot vacuums in 2025 Keep your floors sparkling clean with minimal effort

Why you should buy the Roborock Q8 Max+ robot vacuum

A robot vacuum like the Roborock Q8 Max+ delivers several premium features you won't typically find among budget robot vacuums. It has plenty of the necessities onboard, so the Roborock Q8 Max+ can clean both carpet and hard floors, including marble, wood, and tile. It does so with powerful 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction, and Roborock includes a Carpet Boost function for better performance when cleaning carpets.

And while the Roborock Q8 Max+ delivers premium vacuuming capabilities, it's also able to mop your hard floors. It allows you to choose different cleaning intensities based on the room and floor surface, and you can even set a custom cleaning schedule for different rooms.

Of course, if you're looking for a little help around the house, you want to be sure your robot vacuum can find its way around. The Roborock Q8 Max+ is loaded with smart features. The PreciSense LiDAR Navigation allows you to optimize your cleaning routine, and with Quick Mapping, 3D Mapping, and Multi-Level Mapping on board, you can be sure the Roborock Q8 Max+ sets itself up for efficient cleaning in all of your rooms.

If you prefer to take charge, you can tell the Roborock Q8 Max+ what to do using Roborock's mobile app, but it's also able to receive voice commands, allowing you to kick back and enjoy the day while the Roborock Q8 Max+ takes care of business.

This robot vacuum comes with a 2.5L dust bag that allows for up to seven weeks of cleaning without the need for manual dustbin changes, and when it needs to charge up it can return to its dock all on its own. You can pick the Roborock Q8 Max+ at Amazon for $420 right now, which makes for $400 in savings and the robot vacuum's lowest price ever.