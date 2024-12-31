Your changes have been saved Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini $11 $20 Save $9 Kasa’s compact smart plug syncs smoothly with Alexa and Google Home, so you can set up routines, control stuff with a tap, or use voice commands. Plus, you can schedule things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or trigger them with other smart devices. $11 at Amazon

Holiday lights bring all the cozy vibes, but unplugging them can be a hassle. Sure, traditional timers help a bit, but they’re not exactly flexible. That’s where the Kasa Smart Plug steps in. This handy little smart home device lets you control your festive lights from anywhere, whether you’re lounging at home or away on a trip.

Currently, a two-pack Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is available at a reduced price of $11, representing a substantial 45% discount from the original list price of $20. That’s $9 in savings, making it the perfect time to grab these handy devices.

What's great about the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini?

The Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini lives up to its name—it’s impressively small, especially compared to other smart plugs. It’s so compact it’s almost cute, and it barely takes up any space on your outlet compared to other models.

This smart plug is so compact it won’t block other outlets, so you can still plug in your other devices. And setting it up is super easy, especially if you’re using Alexa. With Alexa’s "Frustration-Free Setup," it automatically finds and adds compatible devices to your network.

Configuring the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is a one-and-done deal. Once it’s connected to your Wi-Fi, you can control lights, fans, heaters, or even your coffee maker right from your phone. It might sound complicated, but it’s not—just plug it in, press a button to connect to Wi-Fi, sync it with the app, and you’re good to go.

Connectivity-wise, you’ll likely get a couple of years of daily use without any connection issues or Wi-Fi problems. The Kasa app is easy to use, and if you prefer voice control, it works seamlessly with Alexa and Google Home.

The Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini lets you set up custom schedules, like turning on the holiday lights when the kids get home and off at bedtime. You can also use timers and ‘Away Mode’ to make it look like you’re home by automatically turning on things like lamps while you’re out.