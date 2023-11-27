Summary Samsung has been consistently updating its Galaxy devices to the latest Android 14 release, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9, Z Fold 5, and Galaxy A54.

Samsung released the stable One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 series in late October. Since then, the company has been on a roll, updating the best Galaxy phones to the latest Android release. Besides the Galaxy S23, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S22, S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9, Z Fold 5, and even the mid-range Galaxy A54 to Android 14, all in the last few days. That list is now expanding even further, with the stable One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A14 going live in certain parts of the world.

The Galaxy S21's Android 14 firmware went live just before Black Friday last week (via SamMobile), though it is only available in some European countries for now. The FWK2 firmware weighs around 2.3GB and contains the November 2023 security patch. You can check if the update is live in your region by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung has been running a One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series since late September, which allowed advanced users to get a taste of Android 14 before its public release. If your phone was enrolled in the beta program, it would likely have received an OTA update to the stable firmware.

As if the Galaxy S21's One UI 6 update rolling out so quickly was not impressive enough, Samsung has also released the Android 14 firmware for the Galaxy A14 5G. The 1.8GB CWK9 build is live in India and brings the "Core" version of One UI 6.0 to the budget phone. This version of Samsung's skin is stripped of many advanced features and optimized to run on low-end hardware. So, Galaxy A14 owners might not get to experience all the new additions in One UI 6 on their phones.

It is commendable to see Samsung updating one of the cheapest phones in its lineup to Android 14 within a couple of months of the OS's public release. As of now, it also makes the Galaxy A14 the only budget phone in the market to run Android 14.

On the flip side, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 owners might feel left out, as despite paying so much for their foldables, they have not received the One UI 6 update. However, it should only be a matter of time before the stable One UI 6 firmware is also out for these devices.