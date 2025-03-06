The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung’s most refined folding phone yet, with a polished design and excellent performance. Unfortunately, the company raised the price, and a base variant cost $1,100 at launch. It’s a substantial chunk of change, and even though the Flip 6 is a premium phone, it is enough to get customers to look for alternatives.

Thankfully, there are sales along the way to make expensive smartphones more affordable, and while the latest and greatest next phone is always around the corner, savvy buyers know there are deals to be had on devices not even a year old.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now $950 on Amazon. While $150 off MSRP isn’t an earth-shattering deal, you can get upgraded storage for the same price. So, instead of paying over $1,200 for 512GB of storage, you can get an upgraded Flip 6 for $950.

Why buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may not have the same flare as the Motorola Razr+ (2024), it’s still the better folding phone choice for many people. It features a sturdy hinge and a premium build. No folding phone is indestructible, but I’ve had no complaints about my Flip 6 after 6 months of use. Its hinge still feels solid, and the phones are more durable than you think, as long as you don’t abuse them. Treat the Flip 6 like the $1,000 investment it is, and you’ll be fine.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets even more attractive at sub-$1,000 because you’re getting plenty of folding phone advantages without the standard foldable premium added on top. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a powerful chipset that will easily handle all your daily tasks and intensive gaming. 12GB of RAM keeps the user experience silky smooth, and while I’d love better battery life from the Flip 6, it lasts me an entire day on a single charge.

I enjoy the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s outer display, but you must look at it differently than the Razr+’s larger 4-inch external screen. You can use Good Lock to get more apps functioning on the outside, but I enjoy using the Flip 6’s outer panel like a smartwatch. It’s fantastic for widgets and notifications, giving me access to information quickly without opening the phone. It’s also good enough for a quick social media scroll, scratching the itch without things devolving into an afternoon on Instagram. If you’ve held off on a Galaxy Z Flip 6, now is an excellent time to get one with upgraded storage for a decent price.