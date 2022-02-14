Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic lineups have single-handedly rejuvenated Google's Wear OS platform and have made owning an Android-adjacent smartwatch in 2022 a worthwhile exercise. Let's make that exercise cost a little less, shall we?

Need to know if it'll keep up with you on your workouts? It's got SpO2 and ECG monitoring for all you need to know about your pulse and oxygen intake. Lose it in the deep end of the pool? Don't worry, it can withstand 5 ATM. And if you get a thicker, chonkier Classic, the rotating bezel's a fun and handy control experience, too. We have full reviews on the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic if you need a little more information.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

On Amazon and from Samsung direct right now, while both Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled versions are on sale, only the latter have discounts worth talking about with a flat $80 discount off MSRP. Plus, you can stream music to your earbuds without a phone — neat, especially if you use YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 with a 40mm band in any of its three colors is $220 ($20 off recent pricing) while the 44mm version is $250 ($30 off recent pricing). The 42mm Classic in either Black or Silver is $320 ($30 off recent pricing) while the 46mm is $350 (also $30 off recents).

If you're going by way of Amazon, Prime subscribers can get overnight shipping for free. Samsung, though, offers trade-in credit for your current wearable and has more variable financing options.

Shop Galaxy Watch4 LTE

Amazon - 40mm Watch4 Amazon - 44mm Watch4 Amazon - 42mm Watch4 Classic Amazon - 46mm Watch4 Classic Buy from Samsung

Google's awful developer support took down two apps on the Play Store, but they're back up again LeafSnap and Simple Keyboard got hit by Google's poorly aimed banhammer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email