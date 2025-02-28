Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1150 $1300 Save $150 The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's 2025 flagship phone, packing features you won't find in any other Android phone. This includes an anti-reflective cover glass, an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and an S Pen. It also stands out for its deep Gemini integration. $1150 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best Android phone you can buy right now. With a big, bright display, all-day battery life, and a versatile camera setup, it offers almost everything you can ask for. It also features deep Gemini integration that can be useful in daily use, making your life easier.

Samsung is offering attractive trade-in deals on its newest flagship phone, helping make its $1,300 price tag a bit more digestible. However, if you don't have a phone to trade in, Amazon has a better deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, bundling a $200 gift card or offering up to $170 off.

Why you should check out this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal