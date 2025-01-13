Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy S24 $710 $860 Save $150 The S24 is the most pocketable of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones, and with this deal you can add $150 in savings to your pocket as well. $710 at Amazon $710 at Best Buy

We've got good news if you're in search of a flagship phone in the new year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is seeing an all-time low price if you have an interest in the 256GB model. It's marked all the way down to $710, which is $150 in savings from its regular price of $860. This pricing is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, with Best Buy offering up to an additional $230 in savings if you want to trade in your old phone.

And while this deal is on the Unlocked model of the Galaxy S24, if you're willing to set the phone up with a carrier through Best Buy you can purchase the phone there for an additional $100 off, and a price of $610.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung's Galaxy lineup has placed a number of phones among the best Android phones. The Galaxy S24 doesn't offer the screen real estate you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but size isn't really the point of this phone. In fact, in our Galaxy S24 review we call it small but super, and rate it an 8.5/10. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, which is pretty impressive for a phone.

The S24's display comes in at 6.2 inches. It's an improvement in both size and brightness over previous versions of the Samsung Galaxy phone. The brightness will come in handy if you regularly use your phone outdoors, or if you work in bright offices.

But perhaps the biggest draw of the Galaxy S24 is its AI integrations. One impressive AI feature is called Circle & Search. It allows you to search almost anything simply by circling what's on the screen, from things you see in social media posts to words you may want to track down the definition of.

The Galaxy S24's AI assistance also comes in handy when creating content. You can easily move or remove objects from photos, fill in empty space, and even enhance your photos with Generative Edit. And the Galaxy S24 can not only help you clean up photos you've already taken, but with its 50-megapixel camera, your future photos are likely to turn out better as well.

The Galaxy S24 has been Samsung's flagship phone for awhile now, but this is the best price we've ever seen on it. It's the 256GB that's offering all of the savings, as it's marked down from $860 to $710. That's $150 off, with this pricing available at both Best Buy and Amazon.