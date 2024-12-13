Your changes have been saved Amazfit T-Rex Ultra $300 $400 Save $100 The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is as rugged as smartwatches can get. Its stainless steel body is mud-resistant and is rated for 100 meters water resistance. This is backed by a 20-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about charging it daily. A 25% discount drops the rugged smartwatch to its lowest-ever price. $300 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best rugged smartwatch you can buy. But for $650, it is too expensive and out of reach for most. If you don't mind giving up on Wear OS, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is a great alternative, featuring a rugged stainless steel chassis and a 20-day battery life.

The watch's tough build quality helps justify its $400 price tag. If you take advantage of Amazon's latest deal, you can save $100 on the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra and get it at a lifetime low price of $300.

Why you should buy the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra

If you want a smartwatch to accompany you on your adventures, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is a great pick. Its stainless steel 316L body is mud-resistant. It also supports indoor and outdoor freediving tracking at up to a depth of 30 meters. The circular AMOLED panel can hit a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring it is viewable even under direct sunlight.

For accurate workout tracking, the T-Rex Ultra features dual-band GPS for accurate positioning. Amazfit claims its smartwatch will even work in extremely low temperatures of up to -30℃, which only some rugged Garmin watches can achieve.

There's no Wear OS on the T-Rex Ultra, which means you cannot access the Play Store or install third-party apps. There's Zepp OS instead, and while not as feature-rich, it is still good enough for daily use. Plus, there are a plethora of customization options you can play around with.

A benefit of Zepp OS is that the T-Rex Ultra can deliver up to 20-day battery life. An Endurance GPS battery mode helps extend the watch's runtime when you use the GPS heavily.

If you’re looking for a rugged smartwatch on a budget, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is a solid choice. A $100 discount makes it an even better deal, dropping its price to $300.