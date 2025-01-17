Samsung T7 Shield $299 $500 Save $201 The Samsung T7 Shield is the ideal external storage drive for those constantly on the move, offering reliable data protection regardless of weather conditions thanks to its IP65-certified body. While the $500 price tag for the 4TB model stings, a 40% discount makes the storage drive a lot more affordable. $299 at Amazon

There are portable SSDs, and then there are Samsung’s portable SSDs — in a class of their own. The company offers speedy external SSDs in various storage capacities, with its T7 and T9 lineup being the most popular. If you have a more rugged use case, you can opt for the Samsung T7 Shield. Living up to its 'Shield' moniker, these SSDs are water and dust-resistant, with the rubberized body ready to take on all rugged terrain.

However, this ruggedness comes at a cost, with a 4TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD retailing for $500. Right now, you can get Samsung's rugged SSD at a whopping 40% discount, saving over $200.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield SSD

If you’re a content creator or work with large files on your laptop, a portable SSD is an essential tool to have in your arsenal. It will ensure you never run out of storage on your laptop, camera, or phone, all while enabling you to quickly move files off them. While there are plenty of portable SSDs you can choose from, the Samsung T7 Shield stands out with its rugged enclosure.

If you are clumsy and frequently drop things, the T7 Shield will protect your data from your buttery fingers. This is thanks to its IP65 dust and water-resistant casing, ensuring it can survive all harsh conditions with ease. Plus, Samsung even claims the SSD's rugged design will protect it from falls from as high as 9.8ft. This should ensure your data in the SSD stays safe, irrespective of the rugged conditions in which you use it.

Being rugged does not mean the T7 Shield compromises on performance, though. It supports USB 3.2 with read/write speeds of nearly 1GB/s. So, you should be able to move gigabytes of data off your laptop and to the SSD in just a few minutes. And since the T7 Shield features a USB-C connector, you can directly connect it to your Android phone or tablet for data transfer.

Given the rugged body and 4TB of storage space, it's no surprise that Samsung wants $500 for the T7 Shield. But Amazon's deal drops the SSD's price to a much more reasonable $299, helping you save $201.