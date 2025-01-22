iRobot Roomba Combo i5 $199 $350 Save $151 With the Roomba Combo i5 you're getting both a robot vacuum and a robot mop, as well as a $199 sale price, which is the lowest price it's ever seen. $199 at Amazon

Amazon has a deal on the Roomba Combo i5 going on right now that’s difficult to pass up, particularly if you’d like some help keeping things clean around the house. The Roomba Combo i5 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop, and it’s marked down to an all-time low price of $199. This bests its previous all-time low by more than $30, and it’s good for more than $150 in savings, as the Combo i5 regularly costs $350.

Related Best robot vacuums in 2025 Keep your floors sparkling clean with minimal effort

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo i5

Souroce: iRobot

The Roomba Combo i5 is part of a newer generation of iRobot products, and it offers some new tech and improved features over previous models. At the heart of its vacuuming capabilities is iRobot’s four-stage cleaning system. It has multi-surface brushes that can adapt to different floor types, and they’re designed to resists snags and ensure the pickup of pet hair, dirt, and other debris.

And while Roomba Combo i5’s hardware may give it an upper hand compared to some other robot vacuums, its software gives it some serious smarts as well. The Combo i5 can seamlessly transition between vacuuming and mopping, and it can do one or the other — or both — with a simple voice command. It does this through a connection to either Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, so you can utilize voice commands no matter which platform you’ve built your smart home around.

With the iRobot Home App you can take complete control of the Combo i5’s scheduling, and the app can even suggest custom cleaning routines and seasonal suggestions based on your schedule. While cleaning, the Combo i5 learns your home’s layout and builds smart maps, and with the iRobot Home App you can limit it to specific areas or let it loose for a full cleaning. This robot vacuum and mop can go for up to 180 minutes at a time, and it will even remember where it left off once it’s charged back up.

This deal at Amazon is only good for a limited time, so you’ll want to click through soon and claim it while you can. You can grab the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 for just $199 while it lasts, which is its best price ever and a markdown from its regular price of $350.