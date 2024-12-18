Your changes have been saved Roku Express 4K+ $22 $40 Save $18 You'd be hard-pressed to beat the value in this Roku Express 4K+ deal. It offers 4K streaming with HDR support, a voice remote, and an extensive app library for just $22. $22 at Amazon

The Roku Express 4K+ is a value streaming stick we really like at AP. We rated it an 8.5/10 in a recent review, highlighting its clean and easy-to-use interface, the useful mobile app, and extensive app library. It also includes some more premium features like HDR support and an included voice remote—features you wouldn't normally find on streaming devices in this price range. Thanks to today's deal, you can pick up the Express 4K+ for just $22.

The feature list for the Express 4K+ reads like a Swiss Army knife with 50+ flip-out tools. It, of course, gives you access to 4K streaming apps and content (as long as your TV supports it); it supports HDR10/10+ and HLG; it works with all major voice assistants, including Alexa, Google, and Siri; and it includes a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV channels. In fact, there are over 350 free TV channels for you to surf.

Setup couldn't be easier. Just plug the Roku stick's HDMI cable into your TV set, plug in the power cord, turn the device on, and connect it to Wi-Fi. You instantly get access to the Roku platform, where you can download all of your favorite streaming services, apps, and games. The included remote has a voice search button to make finding content a breeze, and its volume up/down buttons should work with most TVs.

Even if your main televisions are already technically 'smart,' the 4K+ can serve a purpose for you. Perhaps you have an older, forgotten-about TV in a guest room or garage, and you want to give it streaming abilities for cheap. Or, maybe you have a vacation coming up and you want to tuck the tiny Roku into your bag to access your streaming apps while away from home. The truth is, on sale for just $22, you don't really need a good reason to pick up the Roku Express 4K+. Just do it before the price goes back up.