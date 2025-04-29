The Eufy X10 Pro Omni against a white background.
Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
$550 $900 Save $350

The Eufy X10 Omni Pro is a powerful, professional-grade robot vacuum and mop combo. It has impressive hardware as well as a wide variety of AI features. This deal drops it to its best price ever.

$550 at Amazon

There are a lot of robot vacuums on the market, which can make purchasing one a little confusing. If savings is on your robot vac checklist, we recommend you check out the Eufy X10 Pro Omni for some clarity. Amazon has it marked down to $550, which is its best price ever. This deal is good for $350 in savings, but you're going to want to act quickly if the X10 Pro Omni sounds right for you, as Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal.

Why you should buy the Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum