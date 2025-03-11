RedMagic 10 Pro $637 $749 Save $112 While the Redmagic 10 Pro packs enough power for gamers on the go, it delivers plenty of features for everyday users, including AI integrations and super long battery life. $637 at Amazon

If you're looking for a phone loaded with powerful hardware, right now you can get one at a significant discount. The Redmagic 10 Pro is going for $637 at Amazon, which is a savings of $112 from its regular price of $749. It's also the lowest price the Redmagic 10 Pro has seen. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, so you're going to want to make a purchase quickly if all the power of the Redmagic 10 Pro sounds enticing.

Why you should buy the Redmagic 10 Pro

At first glance the Redmagic 10 Pro looks like a smartphone intended primarily for gamers, but all of the power it packs can be put to good use in a lot of different ways. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that clocks speeds of up to 4.32 GHz, as well as 12GB of RAM. These are the kinds of specs more likely to be found in a laptop, which is why the Redmagic 10 Pro has an innovative cooling system.

Gamers certainly will be able to take advantage of all that hardware, but everyday users can find a lot to love about the Redmagic 10 Pro as well. The phone's performance capabilities will come in handy while doing things like editing pictures and recording video, and its AI capabilities give the phone's software a little extra life.

The Redmagic 10 Pro has Google Gemini built-in. It provides AI functionality such as real-time translation, advanced photo editing, and AI-assisted music creation. The hardware and software combined make the Redmagic 10 Pro a great smartphone for creativity and daily tasks, particularly if you enjoy an immersive experience.

That immersion comes from a revolutionary 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 2,000 nits. And even with all of the powerful hardware in the Redmagic 10 Pro, it can still reach up to 52 hours of battery life on a single charge.

With this deal the Redmagic 10 Pro is priced better than many of the best smartphones, yet it delivers performance you won't find in many phones on the market. You can currently pick the Redmagic 10 Pro up at Amazon for $637, which is its best price ever.