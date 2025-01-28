Ugreen Nexode 130W Portable Charger $65 $100 Save $35 Put massive charging performance in the palm of your hand with the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank. It offers 130W of power, 20,000mAh capacity, and right now you can pick one up for just $65. $65 at Amazon

In our experience, Ugreen makes some of the best power banks on the market. Like Anker and some of the other more prominent brands in the space, it has made a name for itself by providing reliable, feature-packed devices at affordable prices. Case in point: the Nexode 20000mAh Power Bank. In addition to its massive capacity, it has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, 130W of power, and a built-in display. All of this fits in an impressive handheld package, and right now you can grab one for just $65.

Why you should buy the Ugreen Nexode 20000mAh Power Bank

We actually reviewed the smaller Ugreen Nexode late last year and found it well-made, easy to use, and worthy of recommending to readers in the market for such a device. It typically costs $50 and includes just two USB ports and a 12,000mAh capacity, so for just $15 more, you get an extra USB port and nearly double the capacity. A lot of what we said about that power bank applies here. The 20,000 mAh is well-built, portable, and has an integrated 'TFT Smart Display' for viewing real-time information on battery power, charging time remaining, and per-port voltage.

Unlike the 12,000mAh version, this one is capable of fully charging a base model iPhone four times or a Galaxy S24 Ultra three times. The three USB ports consist of one 100W USB-C port to handle both input and output, one USB-C out with a 30W max, and one USB-A out with a 22.5W max. As you'd expect, the more ports you use simultaneously, the more the max 130W power gets split up. Still, the 100W USB-C port is fast enough to fast-charge higher-end tablets and laptops. Safety is also a top feature here, as Ugreen uses an automotive-grade lithium-ion cell, a thermal guard system to prevent uncontrolled discharges, and other layers of protection.

The Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh weighs one pound and measures just 2.1 x 2.0 x 5.1 inches. That means that, despite being able to charge up to three devices simultaneously, recharge your phone up to four times, and fast-charge a laptop, it's not much bigger than a can of soda. Grab the Nexode on sale while you can—it's currently just $5 off its all-time low.