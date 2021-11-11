Smartphone batteries are better than ever these days, with the best of the best often reaching multiple days of use before requiring a charger. That doesn't mean power banks have lost their usefulness, of course. If you're looking to keep all of your gadgets charged up through the incoming barrage of winter storms over the next several months, finding the right ratio of capacity to physical size can be challenging. Luckily, this Zendure power bank is the perfect mixture — and it's on sale.

Although it's quite a bit thicker, this portable charger is about the size of a credit card, which means you can throw it in your bag, backpack, or purse without taking up too much space. Even with its miniature status, it packs a whopping 10,000mAh battery inside, enough to charge even the most demanding of modern smartphones from 0% a couple of times before it's out of juice.

Its output is rated at 20W, so while it's not the fastest battery you can find on the market today, it is nearly as fast as the soft cap placed on the Pixel 6. It also supports USB-C input and output, so you'll only need a single cable to charge your phone and the battery itself.

With black, silver, and pink color choices, you have plenty of options to match your power bank with your other tech. To get the deal, use the link below and tick the coupon box before adding it to your cart to save 30% during checkout. That brings the price down from $56 to just $39 — not too shabby.

