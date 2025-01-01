Summary The Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band, made for active folks, is now available via Amazon in three stylish colors after being previously exclusive on the Google Store.

Google’s calling it your "new run buddy," thanks to its breathable, flexible design that stays put during tough workouts.

The Obsidian color and 45mm size are still exclusive to the Google Store, so you’ll need to grab them there.

Google’s third-gen Pixel Watch has upped the ante with some exciting upgrades. For starters, it now comes in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—so there’s something for everyone. Designed with runners in mind, it also pairs nicely with the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band, which was introduced in November to elevate your workouts. Originally a Google Store exclusive, the 41mm model is now up for grabs on Amazon, available in three of its four stylish color options.

As spotted by 9to5Google, you can snag the sporty Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band in three eye-catching colors: Peony with Polished Silver lugs, Porcelain with a Silver finish, and Wintergreen. The best part is it works with all Pixel Watch models, so no matter which one you’ve got, you’re covered.

As you might have guessed, this band is made for those who live an active life but still care about style. Google calls it "your new run buddy," and it totally fits. With breathable fabric and a flexible design, it’s comfy and stays put, even when you’re pushing yourself.

Sadly, the Obsidian (Matte Black) color and the 45mm size are still only available on the Google Store. If you’re set on those, you’ll have to grab them straight from Google's own marketplace.

The micro-adjustments mean it always feels comfy

This band is made with a sustainable mix of recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarns, plus tough stainless steel lugs. Its "micro-adjustable" design is built to stretch just the right amount, giving you the perfect fit for even the toughest workouts.

The Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band is now part of the expanding collection of Pixel Watch bands you can grab outside the Google Store. Other popular options like the Active Sport Band, Woven Band, Active Band, and Crafted Leather Band are also available.

Priced at $60, the Performance Loop Band is on the higher end, but it offers great value, especially when compared to the similarly priced Pixel Watch Stretch Band. If you’re after a stylish and practical band that fits your active lifestyle, the Performance Loop Band is definitely worth checking out.